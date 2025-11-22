Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,993 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $84,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Bruker by 750.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1,354.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. Bruker Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.40 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,016. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,268. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

