Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,237,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $86,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,770.22. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.57 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

