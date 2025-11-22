Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,194 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $85,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 12.3% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 109,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 36.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $212.02 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $214.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 53.30%.The company had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $224.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.14.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

