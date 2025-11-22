Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,735,991,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,211,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,728,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $331.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

