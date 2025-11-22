PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,265 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF $XPH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 25,086,800.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 250,868 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 24,837.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 246,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 47,626 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 2.0%

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

