Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,338 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $90,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 10,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $782.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.93 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $262,968.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 240,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,235.55. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $144,517,705.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,030,465.95. This represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,743,880 shares of company stock valued at $311,008,231. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. Zacks Research raised Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

