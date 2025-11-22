Rocket Companies’ (RKT) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RKT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.15 and a beta of 2.21. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

In other Rocket Companies news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,020,684 shares in the company, valued at $17,045,422.80. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,395,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,945,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,684,000 after buying an additional 5,226,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,560,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,610,000 after acquiring an additional 856,367 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $213,010,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $96,470,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

