Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,060 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,324,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $88,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 894,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after buying an additional 234,427 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,604,000 after buying an additional 1,599,973 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 118.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,678,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $1,269,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE VVV opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valvoline from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

View Our Latest Report on Valvoline

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.