Brokers Set Expectations for National Vision Q4 Earnings

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Vision in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Vision’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

EYE opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -886.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. National Vision has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.98 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 66,015 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $190,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 61.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000.

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,342,942.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,862.35. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

