Insider Buying: Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Director Acquires $903,784.32 in Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 137,772 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,784.32. Following the purchase, the director owned 517,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,911.52. The trade was a 36.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Srinivas Akkaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 102,652 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $621,044.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 914 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $5,036.14.

On Thursday, November 13th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 276,179 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,939.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $759.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.33. Alumis Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alumis by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Alumis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alumis by 12.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALMS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alumis in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

