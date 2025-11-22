Weatherford International PLC $WFRD Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2,392.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Weatherford International by 30,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Weatherford International by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 66.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International PLC has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $87.63.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFRD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

