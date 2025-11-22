Savant Capital LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Coherus Oncology, Inc. $CHRS

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,238 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Coherus Oncology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus Oncology by 84.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Oncology by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherus Oncology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,147,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Coherus Oncology by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Coherus Oncology by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 120,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Coherus Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Coherus Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Coherus Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Coherus Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Analysts predict that Coherus Oncology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

