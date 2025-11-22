ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 10,338 Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exp World were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Exp World by 32.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Exp World by 880.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exp World by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Exp World by 1,608.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Exp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exp World alerts:

Insider Activity at Exp World

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 497,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,843.80. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Exp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPI

Exp World Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -92.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

About Exp World

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.