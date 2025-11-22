Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,760,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 466,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 346,678 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,832,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 462,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,234,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 553,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VET stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.13. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.The company had revenue of $337.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.83 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -33.64%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

