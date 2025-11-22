KBC Group NV Sells 1,423 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JFrog were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $65.50.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,920,160.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,899,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,543,443.84. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,984,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,471,692.52. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 446,492 shares of company stock worth $22,842,950 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

