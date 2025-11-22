Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $605.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $754.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $615.40 and a 200-day moving average of $584.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

