ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 653.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,309.78. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $155.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

