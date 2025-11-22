Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX Stake Lifted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,135 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.74% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $275,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 301,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,168.96. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Recommended Stories

