Comparing CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares GE Vernova and CN Energy Group.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GE Vernova
|$34.94 billion
|4.32
|$1.55 billion
|$6.14
|90.55
|CN Energy Group.
|$36.05 million
|0.13
|-$14.04 million
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
GE Vernova has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares GE Vernova and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GE Vernova
|4.52%
|17.07%
|3.24%
|CN Energy Group.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
7.6% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Vernova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GE Vernova and CN Energy Group., as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GE Vernova
|2
|8
|19
|4
|2.76
|CN Energy Group.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
GE Vernova currently has a consensus target price of $607.81, indicating a potential upside of 9.32%. Given GE Vernova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GE Vernova is more favorable than CN Energy Group..
Summary
GE Vernova beats CN Energy Group. on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
About CN Energy Group.
CN Energy Group. Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also engages in the generation and supply of biomass electricity; production of steam for heating; sale of minerals, stone, metal materials, construction materials, wood, chemical materials and products, rubber products, and paper products; management and conversion of forest and natural ecosystem; and forest acquisition, rights transfer, and nurturing, and timber harvesting and processing activities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.