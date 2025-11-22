CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

CEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of C$623.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.