Savant Capital LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Gannett Co., Inc. $GCI

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,434,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gannett by 9.9% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 528,970 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 757.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 428,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 378,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 5,097,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 289,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Trading Down 1.9%

GCI opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.55. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.58 million. Gannett had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 42.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gannett from $4.30 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gannett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gannett

Gannett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.