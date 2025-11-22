Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. $CRBU

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 53.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 786,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 52,518 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CRBU opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.59. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,690.45% and a negative return on equity of 69.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CRBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $7.00 price target on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caribou Biosciences

About Caribou Biosciences

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.