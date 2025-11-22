Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. $CRBU

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBUFree Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 53.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 786,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 52,518 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CRBU opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.59. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,690.45% and a negative return on equity of 69.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $7.00 price target on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

