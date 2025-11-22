Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,212 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $155.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.34.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.