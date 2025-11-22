CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $38,387,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,790,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $33,686,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 24.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,058,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,810. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $184.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

