Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134,554 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.42% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,229,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 91,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $17,905,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 895.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $315,091.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,003.16. This trade represents a 90.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $145,023.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,049.84. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,099 shares of company stock valued at $620,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

