Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $232.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.48. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $235.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $231.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

