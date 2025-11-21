Threshold Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $127.30 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is blog.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000 with 10,784,054,375.95924 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01143083 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $4,861,726.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

