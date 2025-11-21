RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.34

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $83,609.16 or 1.00251512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $181.06 million and approximately $8.34 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io/blog.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Bitcoin (rBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate rBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Bitcoin is 86,034.4961821 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,629.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

