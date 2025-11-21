Cronos (CRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.56 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Cronos has a total market cap of $9.56 billion and $46.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0981 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00005092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,173,993,949 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

