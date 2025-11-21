ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.55, but opened at $34.19. ENN Energy shares last traded at $35.3050, with a volume of 292 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENN Energy
ENN Energy Trading Down 0.7%
ENN Energy Company Profile
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Affirm Just Crushed Earnings—But Can It Outrun Klarna’s Scale?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Walmart Stock Surges After a Solid Q3—Stronger Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.