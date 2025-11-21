ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.55, but opened at $34.19. ENN Energy shares last traded at $35.3050, with a volume of 292 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

