Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 21st (ALLT, BSX, CCS, CIVB, FEAM, GEHC, HAE, HIVE, HOLX, HUMA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 21st:

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Get Allot Ltd alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $850.00 target price on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $146.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $161.00.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $355.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.