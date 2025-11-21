Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 21st (ALLT, BSX, CCS, CIVB, FEAM, GEHC, HAE, HIVE, HOLX, HUMA)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2025

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 21st:

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $850.00 target price on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $146.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $161.00.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $355.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

