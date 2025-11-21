Insider Buying: Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Insider Purchases 2,016 Shares of Stock

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Little purchased 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 per share, with a total value of £4,999.68.
Majedie Investments Trading Up 3.6%
MAJE stock traded up GBX 9 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 256. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 247.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.81. Majedie Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284. The stock has a market cap of £135.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.87.
About Majedie Investments
Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.
