Insider Buying: Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Insider Purchases 2,016 Shares of Stock

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Little purchased 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 per share, with a total value of £4,999.68.

Majedie Investments Trading Up 3.6%

MAJE stock traded up GBX 9 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 256. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 247.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.81. Majedie Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284. The stock has a market cap of £135.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.87.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.

