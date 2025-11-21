Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.2750. Sappi shares last traded at $1.2750, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sappi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $713.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

