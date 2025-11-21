iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 293,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 109,647 shares.The stock last traded at $39.07 and had previously closed at $38.31.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $509.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWJV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

