NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.57.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $177.64. 74,653,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,984,797. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $63,589,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

