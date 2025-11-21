Lucy Sharman-Munday Sells 12,500 Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 12,500 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282, for a total transaction of £35,250.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance
LON:EYE traded up GBX 6 on Friday, reaching GBX 288. 578,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.91. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 190 and a 12 month high of GBX 490. The firm has a market cap of £85.99 million, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc will post 12.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Eye Solutions Group
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.
