Lucy Sharman-Munday Sells 12,500 Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 12,500 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282, for a total transaction of £35,250.

LON:EYE traded up GBX 6 on Friday, reaching GBX 288. 578,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.91. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 190 and a 12 month high of GBX 490. The firm has a market cap of £85.99 million, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc will post 12.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.

