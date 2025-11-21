Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OLMA. Zacks Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OLMA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,477. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.07. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $25,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 117,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,672.96. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,841 over the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 602.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

