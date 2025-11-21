Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Elastic from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC traded down $11.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.85. 4,971,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,325. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $415.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.13 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 104,326 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $9,424,810.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,363,780 shares in the company, valued at $394,223,885.20. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $453,934.44. Following the transaction, the executive owned 167,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,075,634.08. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 97.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.