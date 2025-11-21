Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Elastic from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.68.

Shares of ESTC traded down $11.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.85. 4,971,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,325. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $415.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.13 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 104,326 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $9,424,810.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,363,780 shares in the company, valued at $394,223,885.20. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $453,934.44. Following the transaction, the executive owned 167,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,075,634.08. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 97.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

