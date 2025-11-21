Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Trading Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.7050. Approximately 181,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 281,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 8.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

