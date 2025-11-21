SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 31,806 shares.The stock last traded at $256.64 and had previously closed at $257.38.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.58.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.