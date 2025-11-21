Ethena USDe (USDE) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $7.46 billion and approximately $344.06 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 7,465,950,727 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 7,605,268,694.54703339. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99807471 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $220,456,730.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars.

