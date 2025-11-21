Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.52.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,387,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,314,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $843.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $167,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 133,888 shares of company stock worth $13,835,383 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

