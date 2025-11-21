Piper Sandler Cuts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $62.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.6%

MDLZ stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after buying an additional 10,137,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,309,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,087,000 after buying an additional 862,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,695 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

