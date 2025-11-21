CashBackPro Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.02 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1.22 thousand worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00004186 BTC.

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,482 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,482.517517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.01122355 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

