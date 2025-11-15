Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($0.27), Zacks reports.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ VOR opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 447,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $688,808.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,781,209 shares in the company, valued at $50,483,061.86. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,859 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $7,666,646.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,906.56. This represents a 94.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,431,718 shares of company stock valued at $62,090,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.