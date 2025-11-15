Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,002 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $329.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.42 and its 200-day moving average is $311.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.