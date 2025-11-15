Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 103.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the quarter. Aercap accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aercap were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aercap in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,377,000. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aercap by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,620 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,325,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,006,000 after purchasing an additional 864,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,843,000 after purchasing an additional 699,520 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Aercap Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:AER opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $138.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Aercap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

