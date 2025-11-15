SG Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $40.35 on Friday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33.

NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Dividend

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. Wall Street Zen raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

