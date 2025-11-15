Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 88,174 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 973.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,174 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 144.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,670,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,556,000 after buying an additional 987,534 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,762,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,834,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,549,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 184,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.