Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.2376. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.2499, with a volume of 981,083 shares changing hands.
Coin Hodl Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.
About Coin Hodl
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coin Hodl
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.